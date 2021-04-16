Puppy Parade for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

6 hours ago Roy Buck

Strut your Pup virtually, or in-person, for Houghton’s “Dial Help’s” Puppy Parade this Wednesday. April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and “Dial Help’s” wants to raise the public’s awareness. Unfortunately, Sexual Assault is not an easy subject to address but by bringing awareness it can create safer communities.

Sexual assault happens everywhere, including here in the U.P.  Resources like “Dial Help’s Victim Services Program” are available to offer free and confidential support.

The Puppy Parade is Wednesday at 6 pm at Dial Help’s downtown office (pre-registration encouraged); or, to participate virtually, post a picture of yourself and your pet on social media with the hashtag #CopperCountrySAAM until April 25th.

For more information To Strut your Pup in support of Survivors of Sexual Assault visit:

Contact Paige at psetter-hallwachs@dialhelp.org

Dial Help also hosts a monthly virtual art therapy group for sexual assault.

Survivors called TEAL (To Empower and Liberate). Learn more at

www.dialhelp.org/events

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual  assault, reach out to Dial Help 24/7 by calling 800-562-7622 or 906-482-HELP;

texting 90635NEEDS (906-356-3337); or chatting online at

www.dialhelp.org

Victim services are funded by MI DHHS Division of Victim Services.

