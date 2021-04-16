Houghton took number 9 in the top ten list of the most charming towns in the country. It’s a northern journey for Michiganders and quite a stretch for folks out of state. In other words, it’s in the Keweenaw Peninsula and you have to travel pretty far up into the U.P. to find it.

Houghton made the list of “The 23 Most Charming Towns in America” recently. The list was compiled by Tempo 24/7, the lifestyle magazine branch of 24/7 Wall St. Tempo 24/7 took a look at towns across the country, and then looked for those that had a little bit more uniqueness and charm to offer. And Houghton made the cut.

For more information visit:

https://wcrz.com/michigan-town-makes-list-of-most-charming-in-america/