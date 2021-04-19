Make It Marquette Launched

6 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Business leaders in one Upper Peninsula county want to show prospective businesses why they should “Make it Marquette”

The new online initiative to attract remote workers and create economic development launched today.

Sponsored by Innovate Marquette SmartZone, Make it Marquette plans to attract, retain and support the people and ideas that will make the business economy in Marquette evolve.

The initiative is also designed to support local entrepreneurs and businesses as well.

For more information visit the link below:

Make It Marquette • Marquette Isn’t That Midwest, It’s This One (makeitmqt.com)

Tags: , ,

More Stories

Michigander anglers

5 hours ago Roy Buck

Ironwood Man Arrested On Three Charges

7 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Winter Sports Top Ten

3 days ago Connor Sturgill

Two Arrested For Possession Of Meth And Delivery

3 days ago Jeremy Skiba

Puppy Parade for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

3 days ago Roy Buck

Michigan Town Makes List of Most Charming in America

3 days ago Roy Buck

You may have missed

Michigander anglers

5 hours ago Roy Buck

Make It Marquette Launched

6 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Ironwood Man Arrested On Three Charges

7 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Men’s Golf Earns Eighth Place Finish at GLIAC Championship

2 days ago Connor Sturgill

Pietila Second, Women’s Golf Sixth at GLIAC Championship

2 days ago Connor Sturgill