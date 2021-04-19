Make It Marquette Launched

Business leaders in one Upper Peninsula county want to show prospective businesses why they should “Make it Marquette”

The new online initiative to attract remote workers and create economic development launched today.

Sponsored by Innovate Marquette SmartZone, Make it Marquette plans to attract, retain and support the people and ideas that will make the business economy in Marquette evolve.

The initiative is also designed to support local entrepreneurs and businesses as well.

For more information visit the link below:

Make It Marquette • Marquette Isn’t That Midwest, It’s This One (makeitmqt.com)