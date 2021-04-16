MTU College Of Business Receives Accreditation Extension

An Upper Peninsula college has been awarded an accreditation extension.

The Michigan Technological University College of Business extension will end in 2026.

It was awarded by the Association to Advance College Schools of Business.

AACBS accreditation has been earned by 5% of business schools in the world.

The MTU College of Business offers majors in accounting, economics, finance and more.

Michigan Tech College of Business Earns Accreditation Renewal, Continues 20-Year Tradition of Quality | Michigan Technological University News (mtu.edu)