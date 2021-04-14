Upcoming construction via Highway 41

With spring comes construction and Marquette county has a whopper of a project for highway 41/M-28 this summer. Resurfacing, new drainage systems and non-motorized pathways are just some aspects from the construction slotted from May–September.

The 2.8 mile stretch of US-41/M-28 is the busiest route in the U.P. Thirty-three thousand vehicles drive this stretch every day. However, higher impact construction will be done at night and non-peak hours.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and Marquette Township will hold a virtual public meeting to discuss the 2021 US-41/M-28 rebuilding project in Marquette Township. This meeting immediately precedes a regular township board meeting. There will be a short presentation at 6 p.m. followed by a question-and-answer period.

Meeting info:

Tuesday, April 20; 6-6:30 p.m.

HOW: Click here to join Zoom Meeting

To join the meeting by phone: 646-876-9923

Passcode: 82583364325#

Additional information:

Throughout the construction, project detour and closure information will be posted on MDOT’s Mi Drive website, and will also be shared on social media.

You can also visit: https://www.michigan.gov/mdot/