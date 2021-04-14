Alcohol responsibility month

3 hours ago Roy Buck

 

April is alcohol responsibility month and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel partnered with responsibility.org, to share a public service announcement encouraging Michiganders to talk with their kids about the dangers of underage drinking.  Nessel emphasizes that these conversations are an important step in keeping underage drinking levels down.

The PSA comes during the Covid-19 pandemic—a time when discussing the dangers of underage drinking may have been shelved. It’s is a reminder for Michiganders to help keep kids safe and substance-free.

For more information visit:

https://asklistenlearn.org/

https://www.responsibility.org/

More Stories

Upcoming construction via Highway 41

3 hours ago Roy Buck

Roundabout safety and etiquette

1 day ago Roy Buck

Michigan Suicide Prevention Commission makes lowering suicide rate a priority

2 days ago Roy Buck

Young Professionals Initiative offers meaningful introduction to the world of work

2 days ago Roy Buck

Sky Ambulances and Bell Hospital

5 days ago Roy Buck

Governor Whitmer Makes Appointments to Board and Commissions

5 days ago Roy Buck

You may have missed

1 hour ago David Cesefske

Upcoming construction via Highway 41

3 hours ago Roy Buck

Alcohol responsibility month

3 hours ago Roy Buck

Diaper Drive Marquette County

5 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

Women’s Lacrosse Hosts Final Home Games of Regular Season This Weekend

6 hours ago David Cesefske