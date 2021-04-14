April is alcohol responsibility month and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel partnered with resp onsibility.org, to share a public service announcement encouraging Michiganders to talk with their kids about the dangers of underage drinking. Nessel emphasizes that these conversations are an important step in keeping underage drinking levels down.

The PSA comes during the Covid-19 pandemic—a time when discussing the dangers of underage drinking may have been shelved. It’s is a reminder for Michiganders to help keep kids safe and substance-free.

For more information visit:

https://asklistenlearn.org/

https://www.responsibility.org/