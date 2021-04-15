A Road Using Scrap From Rubber Tires Is Performing Well

You’ve heard the phrase, “where the rubber meets the road,”

But what about when the road is made of rubber?

About two years ago, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy funded the paving of a stretch of road on County Road 607 in Iron Mountain using scrap tires.

Crews used a mix of asphalt and material from old tires to see if the road would stand up to the harsh climate in the U.P.

After almost two years, the road seems more resistant to rutting in the summer and cracking during the winter.

The project used 3,600 scrap tires and won a 2019 County Road Association of Michigan Impress Award.