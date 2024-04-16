Overpass project set to begin in Chippewa County

A five-million-dollar project to repair two Chippewa County overpasses will soon be underway.

The Michigan Department of Transportation will repair two M–48 overpasses over I–75.

Stage one of the project will begin April 29 and involve work on the M–48 overpass over I–75 to the south connecting M–129 to Mackinac Trail.

Work includes deck overlays; deck, substructure and structural patching; railing replacement; expansion joint replacement; partial painting; beam end cutting; and approach work.

While the repairs are being made northbound and southbound I–75 will be reduced to one lane each, speed will be reduced to 45 mph where workers are present, and a 12–foot width restriction will be in place.

Additionally, M–48 will be closed at I–75 with eastbound and westbound traffic detoured to M–129, Mackinac Trail and M–80.

A start date for the second stage of the project has not been announced but will involve repairs to the M–48 overpass over I–75 to the north near Rudyard.

The repairs are intended to extend the service life of the overpasses to maintain roadway safety.

Work on the first phase of the project is estimated to be complete by Friday, Oct. 18.