Van Unen Tabbed WCHA Defenseman Of The Month

Courtesy: NMU

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Backing an impressive team of blueliners late in the season, Michael Van Unen was named the Western Collegiate Hockey Association’s Defenseman of the Month for the final weeks of the season.

In his final five games, the sophomore defenseman boasted four assists and had 17 blocked shots, averaging 3.4 blocks per game.

Not one to shy away from a shot, Van Unen was second in the nation this season in the category, registering 79 blocked shots in 2020-21. His 17 blocks through the postseason was second on the team, behind defensive partner Ben Newhouse.

Most notably, the sophomore blocked seven shots late in the WCHA Semifinal matchup against top-seed Minnesota State to lift his team to the championship final.

On the boxscore, Van Unen led all Wildcat defensemen in points with four assists which was also a WCHA best. The blueliner finished the year off with 14 points, off three goals and 11 helpers, improving on his eight point season as a rookie.

The defenseman now looks to lead a strong blueline into the 2021-22 season.