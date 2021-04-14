Nordic skiing announces team award recipients

Courtesy of MTU Huskies

HOUGHTON, Mich. – The Michigan Tech Nordic ski team recently handed out its team awards at its annual skimeister and team banquet held at Mont Ripley outside on the snow and under amazing spring blue skies. Reid Goble, Henriette Semb, and Anabel Needham were named the Most Outstanding Skiers.

Reid Goble was named the men’s Most Outstanding Skier for the second year in a row. He was an All-CCSA First Team member, All-Region a skier, and had his best NCAA Championship of his career with a pair of 22nd place finishes while leading the Huskies to an Elite 8 finish at the NCAA Championship. Goble had a pair of CCSA podium finishes and skied at NCAAs for the third time in his career.

Henriette Semb and Anabel Needham shared the women’s Most Outstanding Skier award. Semb had the top finish for the Huskies at the NCAA Championship with a 13th place showing in the skate. She won the skate at the Gitchi Gami Games along with another podium finish and four top-fives in CCSA races. Semb was named All-CCSA First Team and was fourth in the NCAA Central Regional rankings.

Needham was the classic champion in the CCSA and NCAA Central Region. She was All-CCSA First Team and ranked second in the NCAA Central Regional rankings. She was an NCAA qualifier with a top 20 in the classic. Needham had a podium finish in every CCSA classic race and three top-five finishes in skate races, placing in the top 10 in each race. She was also named the Most Improved Skier after she climbed from 12th in the NCAA Central Region Rankings in 2020 to second in 2021.

Patrick Acton was named the men’s Most Improved Skier as he led the Huskies during the championship portion of the season. He was an All-CCSA Second Team and all-region with a second-place finish in the 20K skate. In his third appearance at the NCAA Championships, Acton scored with a 23rd place result in the classic.

Mary Lyon received the Scholastic Achievement Award. She had a 4.0 grade-point average in the fall and is majoring in exercise science with a minor in public health.

Cedric Keller was the men’s recipient of the Scholastic Achievement Award. He holds a 4.0 GPA and is double majoring in marketing and management information systems. Keller is participating in Enterprise. He scored for the Huskies three times in both skate and classic and had an all-region finish in the classic. Keller was in the top 15 in all the classic races and had a pair of top 10s in the skate. He improved from 23rd in 2020 to 14th in 2021 in the NCAA Central Region rankings.

Student Managers Brad Baas and Hunter Dercks shared the Harold Meese Sportsmanship Award. The duo helped with travel and race support, waxing skis late into the night, giving spot-on race splits coaching on course, and testing skis. They helped with fall training with video analysis, practice logistics, and coaching student-athletes through technique.

Tech has 10 graduating seniors from the program, which is the first class that has been with Tom and Kristen Monahan Smith through their coaching tenure at Tech. The class is Josh Albrecht, Patrick Acton, Brad Baas, Tres Green, Reid Goble, Mitch DeLong, Hunter Dercks, Aleksi Leino, Somer Schrock, and Aiden Truettner.

“We have truly grown together throughout all of our tenures as Nordic Huskies, and we couldn’t have asked for a more amazing group of men through these past four years,” Tom Monahan Smith said. “We’re proud to see what opportunities Michigan Tech has created for them. It’ll be exciting to see what they now plan to tackle in this next chapter in their lives. It’s a team of graduates taking so many exciting yet different pathways in this next chapter, yet I know they will always remain loyal Nordic Huskies not just to our program but as comrades through the rest of their lives.”

