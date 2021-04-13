2021 Great Northern Conference Boys Basketball Awards Announced

Late Monday night the Great Northern Conference met to select award recipients for the 2021 basketball season Marquette took home player of year (Kameron Karp), and Escanaba took defensive player (Erik Victorson) and coach of year (Tracy Hudson) awards. Both school are also well represented on all-conference teams.

The full list of award recipients is below:

GNC Player of the Year:

Kameron Karp, Marquette

GNC Defensive Player of the Year:

Erik Victorson, Escanaba

GNC Coach of the Year:

Tracy Hudson, Escanaba

All-GNC First Team:

Cam Ballard, Gladstone

Aiden Bellisle, Menominee

Carter Hudson, Escanaba

Ty Lotterman, Marquette

Lincoln Sager, Marquette

Erik Victorson, Escanaba

All-GNC Second Team:

Cole Bracket, Kingsford

Rayne Castor, Gladstone

Cooper Conway, Menominee

Colin Hudson, Escanaba

Brody Kopp, Kingsford

Nick Nora, Kingsford

All-GNC Special Mention:

Brandon Frazer, Escanaba

Hunter Potier, Gladstone

Brady Schultz, Menominee

All-GNC Honorable Mention:

Brady Badker, Menominee

Jared Hanson, Escanaba

Andrew Paupore, Kingsford

Connor Smale, Escanaba

2021 GNC Team Champions:

Varsity: Escanaba (6-1)

JV: Escanaba (7-0)

Freshman: Marquette (6-1)