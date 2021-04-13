2021 Great Northern Conference Boys Basketball Awards Announced

1 hour ago Connor Sturgill

Late Monday night the Great Northern Conference  met to select award recipients for the 2021 basketball season Marquette took home player of year (Kameron Karp), and Escanaba took defensive player (Erik Victorson) and coach of year (Tracy Hudson) awards. Both school are also well represented on all-conference teams.

The full list of award recipients is  below:

GNC Player of the Year:

  • Kameron Karp, Marquette

GNC Defensive Player of the Year:

  • Erik Victorson, Escanaba

GNC Coach of the Year:

  • Tracy Hudson, Escanaba

All-GNC First Team:

  • Cam Ballard, Gladstone
  • Aiden Bellisle, Menominee
  • Carter Hudson, Escanaba
  • Ty Lotterman, Marquette
  • Lincoln Sager, Marquette
  • Erik Victorson, Escanaba

All-GNC Second Team:

  • Cole Bracket, Kingsford
  • Rayne Castor, Gladstone
  • Cooper Conway, Menominee
  • Colin Hudson, Escanaba
  • Brody Kopp, Kingsford
  • Nick Nora, Kingsford

All-GNC Special Mention:

  • Brandon Frazer, Escanaba
  • Hunter Potier, Gladstone
  • Brady Schultz, Menominee

All-GNC Honorable Mention:

  • Brady Badker, Menominee
  • Jared Hanson, Escanaba
  • Andrew Paupore, Kingsford
  • Connor Smale, Escanaba

2021 GNC Team Champions:

  • Varsity:  Escanaba (6-1)
  • JV:  Escanaba (7-0)
  • Freshman:  Marquette (6-1)

