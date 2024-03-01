Exciting Luge Championship in Negaunee: A weekend of thrills on ice!

8 hours ago Selena Potila

While sled dog and cross country ski races have been canceled across the U.P. this winter due to lack of snow, one outdoor community event is set to take place this weekend in Negaunee. The Upper Peninsula Luge Club invites the public to attend the Midwest Kiwanis Junior Cup Championship in memory of Fred Anderson on Saturday morning at Lucy Hill. The family-friendly event will feature up-and-coming sliders as well as former and current members of the United States luge team competing in the fastest sport on ice.

The action begins at 9 a.m. and is free to all members of the public.

