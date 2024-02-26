Man on the Street: Wrestling aspirations and family legacy

1 day ago Selena Potila

Welcome to a fresh new episode of “The Man on the Street”. Join us as our correspondent, Trevor Freeman shines a spotlight on a rising wrestling star of the Ishpeming Hematites: Keira Wilson. Keira’s path is closely intertwined with that of her older brother, who now serves as her coach. Let’s dive into the captivating tale behind this dynamic wrestling duo.

