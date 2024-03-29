Northern Lights Hockey Night: A heartwarming clash of veterans and warriors on Ice
While the Keweenaw Peninsula had eyes on the Huskies playing in Providence today. Next week the Copper Country will have eyes on a different hockey game at the Dee Stadium. Next Saturday the Northern Lights hockey night between Michigan Upper Peninsula Veterans Hockey Club and the Minnesota Warriors will support Equipment Loans of the Keweenaw and Copper Country Junior Hockey. Assistant Captain of MUPVHC John French says that the game has become a well-beloved event in the community thanks to the addition of the Michigan Tech Pep Band and other hockey traditions.
Sot
Northern Light’s Hockey Night on April 6th will take place at the Dee Stadium in Houghton. Tickets for the game are five dollars for adults. First responders, law enforcement, and veterans can attend for free. While at the game check out some of the activities taking place off the ice or meet with the Houghton County Veterans Affairs office. Go to ABC 10 up dot com to learn more about the Northern Lights hockey night with MUPVHC and the Minnesota Warriors.