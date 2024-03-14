Red Wings Alumni coming to NMU

Yoopers who want to see Detroit Red Wings hockey players in action won’t have to cross the mighty Mackinac Bridge to do so.

On September 13 the Detroit Red Wings alumni team will face off against local hockey talent at the Northern Michigan University Berry Events Center to raise funds for United Way of Marquette.

The Red Wings Alumni team includes former Red Wings and National Hockey League players as well as some ex-college hockey stars.

The team hits the ice year round to raise money for charities throughout Michigan and Ontario.

The local Yoopers United Team is seeking talented Upper Peninsula players to lace up their skates and face off against the Wings.

Details for the event are still being finalized and will be updated at www.uwmqt.or and on the non-profit organization’s Facebook page.

Any local hockey talent interested in being part of the local Yoopers United team can now apply for a position at https://form.jotform.com/221354304010032.