NMU to Vaccinate Students Next Week

Northern Michigan University’s Health Center has confirmed that it will receive an allocation of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Part and full-time students have the opportunity to get vaccinated before the end of the semester. The doses are free and require no insurance.

Students will receive an email with details on dates, times, location and registration process. The clinics will be held Tuesday and Wednesday, April 13 and 14. However, they will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis, with a waiting list for potential cancellations.

For more information visit:

https://news.nmu.edu/node/1276