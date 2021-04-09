Representative LaFave unveils legislation to ban vaccine passports in Michigan

8 hours ago Roy Buck

Representative Beau LaFave, of Iron Mountain, announced a plan to prohibit the use of a new form of government-mandated identification known as vaccine passports. Vaccine passports would reveal the COVID-19 vaccination status of a Michigan citizen.

However, Rep. LaFave said some people can’t get a COVID-19 vaccine due to health reasons, and therefore it would be unfair to mandate the vaccine passports. Additionally, he said he will introduce legislation to make it unlawful to implement a vaccine passport program for Michiganders.

For more info visit: https://gophouse.org/posts/rep-lafave-unveils-legislation-to-ban-vaccine-passports-in-michigan

