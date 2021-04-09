Governor Whitmer Makes Appointments to Board and Commissions

Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer appointed Dax T. Richer of Marquette to the Michigan Board of Architects and the Michigan Board of Professional Engineers.

Dax is a senior architect at RG Design Company. He is a licensed architect and holds a Bachelor of Science in Architecture and Urban Planning from the University of Wisconsin and a Master of Science in Architecture from Lawrence Technological University.

For more information visit:

https://www.michigan.gov/whitmer/0,9309,7-387-90499_90640-555692–,00.html

https://www.rg-design.co/