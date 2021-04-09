Governor Whitmer Makes Appointments to Board and Commissions

8 hours ago Roy Buck

Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer appointed Dax T. Richer of Marquette to the Michigan Board of Architects and the Michigan Board of Professional Engineers.

Dax is a senior architect at RG Design Company. He is a licensed architect and holds a Bachelor of Science in Architecture and Urban Planning from the University of Wisconsin and a Master of Science in Architecture from Lawrence Technological University.

For more information visit:

https://www.michigan.gov/whitmer/0,9309,7-387-90499_90640-555692–,00.html

https://www.rg-design.co/

 

