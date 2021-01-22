NMU Hockey Announces Home-And-Home Series With MTU

MARQUETTE, Mich. — Northern Michigan University and Michigan Technological University have agreed to a two-game non-conference hockey series, the schools announced Friday.

MTU will host game one at 4:07 p.m. on Saturday, January 23, before the Wildcats return home to close out the home-and-home series at 5:07 p.m. on Monday, January 25.

The announcement comes off the postponement of both programs’ Western Collegiate Hockey Association series scheduled for the weekend. The Wildcats were originally slated to play at the University of Alabama Huntsville January 22-23. Those games will be rescheduled for a later date.