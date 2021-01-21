Local Sports Evening Sports 1.21.21 3 days ago Connor Sturgill ISHPEMING, Mich. – Connor Sturgill brings the Top Ten Plays from the Upper Peninsula fall sports. Continue Reading Previous Gladstone High School Hires Mike Cretens as New Boys Head Basketball CoachNext NMU Hockey Announces Home-And-Home Series With MTU More Stories Local Sports NMU Hockey Announces Home-And-Home Series With MTU 2 days ago Connor Sturgill Local Sports Gladstone High School Hires Mike Cretens as New Boys Head Basketball Coach 3 days ago Connor Sturgill Local Sports Former Packers GM Ted Thompson Passes Away at age 68 3 days ago David Cesefske Local Sports Northern Michigan University WCHA Announces Changes To Schedule – NMU at UAH Series 4 days ago Connor Sturgill Local Sports Kameron Karp Named Finalist for MHSAA Scholar-Athlete Award 5 days ago Connor Sturgill Local Sports MHSAA Representative Council Adjusts Schedules for Winter Contact Sports 1 week ago Connor Sturgill