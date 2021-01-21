Evening Sports 1.21.21

3 days ago Connor Sturgill

ISHPEMING, Mich. – Connor Sturgill brings the Top Ten Plays from the Upper Peninsula fall sports.

More Stories

NMU Hockey Announces Home-And-Home Series With MTU

2 days ago Connor Sturgill

Gladstone High School Hires Mike Cretens as New Boys Head Basketball Coach

3 days ago Connor Sturgill

Former Packers GM Ted Thompson Passes Away at age 68

3 days ago David Cesefske

WCHA Announces Changes To Schedule – NMU at UAH Series

4 days ago Connor Sturgill

Kameron Karp Named Finalist for MHSAA Scholar-Athlete Award

5 days ago Connor Sturgill

MHSAA Representative Council Adjusts Schedules for Winter Contact Sports

1 week ago Connor Sturgill

You may have missed

NMU Hockey Announces Home-And-Home Series With MTU

2 days ago Connor Sturgill

Gov. Whitmer unveils new MDHHS epidemic orders

2 days ago Donny Ede

MCHD announces pre-registration for COVID-19 vaccine appointments for people 65+

2 days ago Donny Ede

Body of Delta County man found in Lake Michigan

2 days ago Donny Ede

Delta County man dies in Lake Michigan

2 days ago Lisa Bowers