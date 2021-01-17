Fatal traffic crash in Michigamme Township

Michigamme Township – A multiple vehicle crash in Michigamme Township on Saturday left a Fenton woman dead.

Three others were injured in the accident on U.S. 41. The 20-year-old driver of a westbound 2005 Pontiac Aztek lost control. It collided with two eastbound vehicles.

Michigan State Police officials say the driver of the Aztek suffered fatal injuries. Her 19-year old passenger was transported to UP Health Systems-Marquette with serious injuries.

Two others were transported to UP Health Systems-Bell.

The accident is still under investigation.

MSP Negaunee Troopers were assisted at the scene by Anttila’s Towing, Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, UP Health Systems East and West, Michigamme/Spur First Responders, Marquette County 131, Michigamme Fire, Champion Fire and the Marquette County Road Commission.

.