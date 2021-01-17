Fatal traffic crash in Michigamme Township

11 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Michigamme Township – A multiple vehicle crash in Michigamme Township on Saturday left a Fenton woman dead.

Three others were injured in the accident on U.S. 41. The 20-year-old driver of a westbound 2005 Pontiac Aztek lost control. It collided with two eastbound vehicles.

Michigan State Police officials say the driver of the Aztek suffered fatal injuries. Her 19-year old passenger was transported to UP Health Systems-Marquette with serious injuries.

Two others were transported to UP Health Systems-Bell.

The accident is still under investigation.

MSP Negaunee Troopers were assisted at the scene by Anttila’s Towing, Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, UP Health Systems East and West, Michigamme/Spur First Responders, Marquette County 131, Michigamme Fire, Champion Fire and the Marquette County Road Commission.

.

More Stories

Accident delays US 41 traffic near Humboldt

2 days ago Lisa Bowers

UPHS-Marquette reimplementing visitor restrictions

2 weeks ago Donny Ede

Toys for Tots Still Taking Donations

1 month ago Connor Sturgill

Velodrome Coffee Stays Open During Quarantine

2 months ago Connor Sturgill

Meals on Wheels Delivering Much Needed Meals During the Pandemic

2 months ago Connor Sturgill

Feeding America Comes Back to Ishpeming

2 months ago Connor Sturgill

You may have missed

Fatal traffic crash in Michigamme Township

11 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Accident delays US 41 traffic near Humboldt

2 days ago Lisa Bowers

Rotary Club of Marquette donates $5k to JJ Packs, helps feed food insecure children

3 days ago Donny Ede

UP Builders Show, now with new name, being moved to Westwood Mall

4 days ago Donny Ede

MHSAA Representative Council Adjusts Schedules for Winter Contact Sports

4 days ago Connor Sturgill