Unveiling New Sounds: The God Eaters set to debut latest vinyl

4 hours ago Selena Potila

A local rock band is set to unveil their new vinyl at the upcoming Geoff and Jon’s Record Show at the Ore Dock Brewing Company next week. Reporter Selena Potila had the opportunity to speak to The God Eaters about their musical inspirations and what fans can anticipate from their latest release available next Thursday.

You can check out a live performance by The God Eaters on Thursday, March 28th at Geoff and Jon’s Record Show, at the Ore Dock Brewing Company in Marquette. There is a $10 entry fee, doors open at 8:00 p.m., and the show starts at 9:00 p.m.

For more information on the Geoff and Jon’s Record show, visit: Facebook Event Page: Geoff & Jon’s Record Show | Facebook Event Page

Public Group Page: Geoff & Jon’s Record Show! | Facebook

For more info on The God Eaters visit their Bandcamp page: Music | The God Eaters (bandcamp.com)

Click the video below for an interview with The God Eaters

Click on the video below for The God Eaters performance of “White Pine”

 

