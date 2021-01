The Marquette County Sheriff Department is on the scene of a serious accident on U.S. 41 near Humboldt. Westbound traffic is being rerouted at the intersection of U.S. 41 and M-95 at this time. Eastbound traffic on U.S. 41 may also be rerouted.

We will be following this story and will give you more information as it becomes available.

Update: Normal traffic has resumed on U.S. 41 We will provide more details on the accident as it becomes available.