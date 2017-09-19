Negaunee to hold 2nd Oktoberfest

NEGAUNEE — The fall season is approaching faster than leaves fall off the trees, and that means Oktoberfest is in full swing. The temporarily empty Iron Street in Negaunee will host the city’s own twist on one of the world’s most famous folk festivals this Saturday.

Yes, it will have live music, food and lots of beer, but Negaunee’s version will be a little more family-oriented.

“We’re also opening up a really great kids corner, which will have bouncy-houses, fun kids games, crafts, and festivities,” said event coordinator Mary Hanna Ockerman.

The celebrations will also include costume contests and the Steinholding contest at Jackson’s Pit, one of many local companies involved.

“It’s pulling our downtown Negaunee businesses together, to put on this event for the community, we would like to give back to the community, express our want and need for the community to come and support us, as well as us give back to them,” said Ockerman.

The second annual Negaunee Oktoberfest begins this Saturday at noon.