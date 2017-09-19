Five local schools named to “Best High School” list

UPPER PENINSULA — Five Upper Peninsula high schools have been named to U.S. News and World Report’s “Best High School” list. According to the website, the list include data on more than 22,000 public high schools across the United States.

The rankings are based on the school’s performance on state assessments and preparing students for college.

For the state of Michigan’s rankings, Houghton Central High School ranked 38th and Marquette Senior High School is listed at 39th. Kingsford High School and Manistique Middle and High School came in at 81st and 112th, respectively. Ishpeming High School can also be found on the list, ranking 131st.

Based on their rankings, schools were also given a gold, silver or bronze distinction. Houghton, Marquette and Kingsford received silver distinctions, while Manistique and Ishpeming earned bronze.

The entire list is available HERE.