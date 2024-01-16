Nitty Gritty Dirt Band coming to U.P.

The Grammy award winning Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will perform at Island Resort and Casino in May. The classic American country group has entertained generations of audiences since it first formed nearly 60 years ago.

Dubbed “All the Good Times: The Farewell Tour,” this will be the band’s last multi-concert city run.

“‘All The Good Times’ perfectly describes our career,” the band stated. “Playing our music for Dirt Band fans all over the world has been an incredible experience for us. The most important part of that has been the connection to our audience, that beautiful communal give and take is like nothing else. That’s the very spirit we’ll be celebrating as we head into our farewell tour. We really look forward to seeing you folks. Good times will be had by all.” End quote.

The band will perform popular original hits such as ‘Mr. Bojangles,” “Fishin’ In the Dark,” and “American Dream,” as well as other classics and newer works.

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will perform Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11 at Island Resort and Casino located in Harris, 15 minutes west of Escanaba.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time and can be purchased by phone with a credit card at 877-ISL-SHOW or online at www.islandresortandcasino.com.