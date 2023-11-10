A Michigan man hits the jackpot the day after his wedding

According to a story published on MLive, a player bought a winning “Diamonds and Pearls” instant ticket at Prudenville EZ Mart. He visited the lottery headquarters recently to claim his prize.

The Livingston county man, who chose to remain anonymous said “I bought the ticket the day after my wedding and gave it to my wife to scratch. When she revealed the one million prize amount, we were in disbelief. We kept reading the instructions over and over again to make sure we really won. It was an exciting couple of days for us!” The man elected to receive the money as a one-time lump sum payment of approximately $693,000 rather than the annuity. He plans to invest his winnings.

