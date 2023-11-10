Mount Bohemia is currently number one in the running for Best Ski Resort in North America

1 day ago Selena Potila

For the sixth year in a row the all-natural snow mountain was nominated by USA Today for it’s 10 Best Ski Resorts in the nation. The program recognizes the 10 top ski resorts, as voted on by USA Today readers, from a list of 20 nominations hand-picked by industry experts.

Mount Bohemia is best known as a destination for extreme skiers. It’s the only midwestern resort to make USA Today’s 10 Best List.

You can help the mountain keep it’s number one spot by voting once per day until Monday, Nov. 20.

Visit Mount Bohemia – Extreme Skiing – Upper Peninsula of Michigan (mtbohemia.com) for your daily vote.

