We honor the Edmund Fitzgerald on it’s 48 year anniversary

Today, we honor the Great Lake’s most well-known shipwreck, the Edmund Fitzgerald.

The great ship’s final journey began Nov. 9, 1975 in Superior, Wisconsin. Captain Earnest M. McSorley had loaded her with taconite pellets destined to reach shore in Detroit. She was joined by the Arthur M. Anderson under Captain Bernie Cooper. The two ships were in radio contact as the embarked their fateful expedition.

Weather conditions continued to deteriorate as gale warnings had been issued at 7 P.M. and then upgraded to storm warnings early morning, Nov. 10. Morgan Clark, first mate of the Anderson, lost sight of the Fitzgerald on the radar due to the high seas interfering with the radar reflection. He was the last crew member to speak to the fated ship.

Forty-eight years ago today the great ship was lost 17 miles north-northwest of Whitefish Point. Today, we honor the 29 lost crew and the bravery of those who risked their own lives in the search.

The Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum is offering their annual Edmund Fitzgerald memorial event tonight at 7:00 P.M. on a scheduled livestream.

To watch the memorial event visit: Edmund Fitzgerald Memorial Event