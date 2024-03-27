Triple fatality in Clio, Michigan

10 hours ago Selena Potila

Three people died in a police-involved shooting in Clio, Michigan, on Tuesday night, according to investigators.

The incident began just after 7:35 p.m. when officers from the Clio Police Department and deputies from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic dispute with shots fired on the 600 block of Mill Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered a woman dead on the steps of an apartment building. Police also encountered a man armed with a shotgun. The man fired at police, who returned fire, striking the suspect. He received treatment at the scene before being transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Another man was found dead inside of the apartment. The circumstances surrounding his death were not disclosed. Authorities have not yet released the identities of those involved in the shooting. No officers or bystanders were injured during the incident. The investigation into the events leading up to the shooting is ongoing.

