Temporary disruption in water service in Escanaba

15 hours ago Selena Potila

Folks in some areas of Escanaba can expect to experience a temporary disruption in water service beginning on Wednesday.

The water department will be replacing the water main and lead service lines. In neighborhoods where water is shut off during the project, residents can expect to receive hand-delivered red boil advisory notices. Once the water is restored, a boil advisory will be in effect until lab results indicate the water is once again safe for consumption. When that occurs, folks for whom water was shut off will receive a green door notification. If all goes well, the project is expected to be complete by the end of Friday.

Tags: ,

More Stories

Egg-citing Adventures! Marquette’s Spring Egg Hunts!

16 hours ago Selena Potila

Hidden eggs and family fun with Easter Egg Hunts in Marquette

2 days ago Selena Potila

Man on the Street: A culinary adventure at Third Coast Pizzeria during Marquette’s Restaurant Week

5 days ago Selena Potila

Memory Lane: Talking Urinal Cakes

5 days ago Selena Potila

Munising Township father convicted of abusing 11-year-old son

6 days ago Jessica Potila

Community supports nurses at informational rally in Sault Ste. Marie

7 days ago Jessica Potila

You may have missed

Temporary disruption in water service in Escanaba

15 hours ago Selena Potila

Man on the Street departs: Trevor Freeman bids farewell

16 hours ago Selena Potila

Egg-citing Adventures! Marquette’s Spring Egg Hunts!

16 hours ago Selena Potila

31 Backpacks and the impact of Spring Break meals

16 hours ago Selena Potila

The Marquette Regional History Center’s Postcard Show

16 hours ago Selena Potila