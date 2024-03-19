Temporary disruption in water service in Escanaba

Folks in some areas of Escanaba can expect to experience a temporary disruption in water service beginning on Wednesday.

The water department will be replacing the water main and lead service lines. In neighborhoods where water is shut off during the project, residents can expect to receive hand-delivered red boil advisory notices. Once the water is restored, a boil advisory will be in effect until lab results indicate the water is once again safe for consumption. When that occurs, folks for whom water was shut off will receive a green door notification. If all goes well, the project is expected to be complete by the end of Friday.