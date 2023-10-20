NMU to host the 2023 Connect Conference

1 day ago Selena Potila

Businessman Giving a Speech on Stage during a Seminar. Generative ai. High quality illustration

The professional development conference will take place Friday, October 27, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the NMU Northern Center. This annual affair, hosted by Connect Marquette, is a chance to enrich your professional development though intriguing panel discussions, networking opportunities, and pursue your interests through multiple break-out sessions.

The event will feature regional leaders in various industries who will be discussing about this year’s central theme of “Embracing Change and Transformation in the Workplace”. Check-ins will begin at 8:00 a.m. in which Molly Jo Photography will be offering complimentary headshots for attendees.

Tickets are $50 for Connect Marquette members, $75 for the general public, and $25 for students with I.D.

There will also be an after party beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the Ore Dock Brewing Company.

For more information, visit our YouTube page:

NMU to Host the Connect Conference – YouTube

For tickets visit:

Home – Connect Marquette

More Stories

U.P. Native Gives Peek at Movie Project

1 day ago Selena Potila

Hancock Public Schools Acquire McAfee Field from Finlandia University’s State Receiver

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

Mayor Chapman Talks Ishpeming Ski Club

3 days ago Jessica Potila

Nessel Aims to Safeguard Abortion Medication

3 days ago Jessica Potila

Hancock Will Purchase Three Buildings from the Finlandia University State Receiver

3 days ago Thomas Fournier

Major snowmobile trail to be re-routed

4 days ago Selena Potila

You may have missed

U.P. Native Gives Peek at Movie Project

1 day ago Selena Potila

NMU to host the 2023 Connect Conference

1 day ago Selena Potila

Hancock Public Schools Acquire McAfee Field from Finlandia University’s State Receiver

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

Mayor Chapman Talks Ishpeming Ski Club

3 days ago Jessica Potila

Nessel Aims to Safeguard Abortion Medication

3 days ago Jessica Potila