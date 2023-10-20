U.P. Native Gives Peek at Movie Project

Reporter Selena Potila interviews director Nels Linquist about his film block “The Baltic Zombie Honky Tonk Fire: A Musical Showcase” that will premiere at the Fresh Coast Film Festival:

Friday, October 20 at the Masonic Building Ballroom

Saturday, October 21 at the Blackrocks Brewery

