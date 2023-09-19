Can the Detroit Lions Roar Again?

DETROIT, Mich.- The Detroit Lions lost in overtime to the Seattle Seahawks during Week 2 to drop to 1-1 on the year. After upsetting the Super Bowl defending Kansas City Chiefs during Week 1 at Arrowhead Stadium, the Lions’ claws have sunk down to Earth.

Detroit, who is still ranked #8 in ESPN’s Power Rankings, faces the 2-0 Atlanta Falcons this Sunday. They are only around three point favorites in that game, which a betting man would argue is something to jump on. Detroit’s offense has been through the roof the past six quarters of NFL Football. Atlanta barely beat the Carolina Panthers’ woeful offense, and scraped by the Green Bay Packers at home. Their wins do not equal playoff or contention status.

Head Coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Sunday that his team was served a slice of “humble pie”, especially defensively. With defensive anchor CJ Gardner-Johnson likely out for the season with a torn pec, look for Sophomore sack seeker Aidan Hutchinson to take the throne. The Lions’ front seven should feast against a weak offensive line and inexperienced quarterback in Desmond Ridder.

The Detroit Lions will host the Atlanta Falcons on September 22 at 1PM ET.