Flags will fly at half-staff for fallen Trooper Joel Popp

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has decreed that all U.S. and Michigan flags at the State Capitol Complex and all public buildings and grounds throughout Michigan be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, January 31. This is to pay tribute to the life and service of Michigan State Police Trooper Joel Popp, who tragically lost his life in the line of duty.

Governor Whitmer expressed her condolences, saying, quote “Trooper Joel Popp was a proud husband, dad, and public servant who loved Michigan. We mourn his loss and remember the values he embodied that define the best of the Michigan State Police. After joining the agency later in life, he served his community with distinction. Our hearts are with his wife, Stefanie, their young daughter, and all those who knew and served with him.” end quote.

Trooper Joel Popp joined the Michigan State Police at the age of 35. He graduated from the 137th Trooper Recruit School in January 2020 and dedicated his entire career to serving at the Tri-City Post. Before his commendable service as an officer, Popp was employed by Frito-Lay.

The State of Michigan honors Popp’s duty, honor, and selfless service by lowering flags to half-staff. Residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations across Michigan are also encouraged to do so.

Flags are to be returned to full-staff on Thursday, February 1.