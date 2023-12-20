Former NMU Football players declare for 2024 NFL draft

Two former Northern Michigan University football players declared for the 2024 NFL draft. Just like last year with Jake Witt, these young men will be taking their dreams and passions and testing them out to see if they have what it takes to make it on the highest level.

John McCullen and Tavion McCarthy both played for NMU until 2022 until parting ways. McCullen transferred down to west Florida in 2023 and became a consensus first team All American and the Gulf South Conference defensive player of the year for the Argos. totaling 12.5 sacks, 51 tackles and three forced fumbles.

Tavion McCarthy, a defensive back, hit the transfer to Mercer in 2023 and helped lead the team to its first football championship subdivision playoffs. McCarthy went on to finish his starstruck season with 54 tackles, nine pass break ups and two interceptions for his 2024 NFL campaign. “He’s (Tavion Mccarthy) a prototypical nickel back in the NFL and will be a special team’s demon for any team that gives him a chance” said David Gregory with Bullrush sports and agent of McCullen and McCarthy.

These two will be heading back up to Marquette to train at advantage with Dustin Brancheau. Gregory and Brancheau, who helped in efforts with Jake Witt last year hope to give these two hopefuls the best shot at attaining their dreams.