CJ Gardner-Johnson Injury Update

DETROIT, Mich.- CJ Gardner-Johnson, the pillar of the Detroit Lions defense, is out indefinitely with a torn Pec.

Initial reports suggested that CJ GJ may be out for the season after his Week 2 injury vs. the Seattle Seahawks. However, that may not be the case after all.

“I certainly think there’s a chance that we can get him (Gardner-Johnson) back,” said Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell. He elaborates that his confidence is due to the injury being “clean”, which Campbell says is good for surgery operations.

Gardner-Johnson is coming off his best year as a professional in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Defensive Back totaled 61 tackles in 2022 in just 12 games. He caught six interceptions and was on pace for 8-9 picks had he played all 17 games.

The 25-year-old Lions defensive anchor was adamant about signing a long-term extension with the Birds before settling for less money on a one-year deal with the Lions in hopes of proving himself more worthy of higher pay.

GJ was optimistic about his team’s defensive identity changing going forward after their upset win vs. the Kansas City Chiefs Week 1. He was heard saying “it ain’t the same Detroit” on Instagram Live several times in the locker room, leading many blue and white faithful fans to express excitement in a more well-rounded Lions team.

It is still uncertain if the Lions’ new weapon will return in 2023, but it is worth having a pinch of optimism going forward.