Former NFL Athlete Missing, Mother Found Dead

CHICAGO, Ill.- A former professional football player has been listed as missing, with his mother being found dead, according to the Associated Press.

Sergio Brown, the seven-year NFL veteran, and his mother, Myrtle Brown, were both reported missing by relatives on Saturday, September 16. His mother was found DOA near a creek behind her home in Chicago, according to The Press.

While homicide has not been officially revealed as her cause of death, AP revealed that a medical examiner had concluded Myrtle to have suffered injuries during an assault.

More information will be shared to the public as the investigation furthers.