Over $100,000 was stolen from Lower Michigan’s Gun Lake Casino

A Hopkins man who stole over $100,000 from the Gun Lake Casino has been sentenced to four months in prison and two years of supervised release for theft from a tribal organization.

Lewis Cook, 26, was an employee at the casino when he stole the money between September 2021 and November 2022 from cash-out kiosks located around the casino gaming floor.

Cook was caught on casino surveillance cameras pocketing large amounts of cash while assigned to clear kiosks that had become jammed.

The casino is owned and operated by the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten said, quote: “This case reflects my office’s strong commitment to working in partnership with tribal leadership and law enforcement to prosecute crimes that occur on tribal lands, including theft from tribal businesses. Together we will hold criminals accountable for their wrongdoing.” End quote.

In addition to his prison sentence, Cook was ordered to pay $84,564 in restitution.