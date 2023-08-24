Jordan Addison Will Plead Guilty to Reckless Driving

2 days ago Gabriel Pickup

Ishpeming, Mich.- Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings Wide Receiver, will accept responsibility for his actions on July 20.

The rookie Minnesota player pled guilty to reckless driving after receiving a citation for going 140 miles per hour, according to Ramsey County District Court files. He will have his charges reduced to a misdemeanor, and pay $686 in total fines/fees.

The 21 year old out of the University of South Carolina released the following statement on July 26 regarding his lapse of judgement:

“I take full responsibility and full ownership of my actions (on July 20). It’s never a good thing when (Vikings Head Coach Kevin O’Connell) or (Vikings GM Kewsi Adofo-Mensah) gotta answer questions or address questions about me off the field, so I just want to apologize to everyone for that.”

The former All-American was drafted 23rd overall by Minnesota in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. His best college season came in 2021 on Pittsburgh before transferring to USC.

Looking to put this behind him should be his goal as he hopes translates his stellar play from college to the professional level.

