Cove Boutique Celebrates Opening

MARQUETTE – Cove Boutique, a stylish concept store dedicated to creativity and fashion, celebrated the grand opening of its new storefront with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 29th. Owner Jordan Mattarella carefully selects brands that prioritize sustainability, longevity, and inclusivity, offering timeless pieces that inspire people’s lives. The boutique takes pride in its wide range of sustainable and high-quality clothing sourced from small family-owned businesses, earth-conscious fashion labels, local artists, and independent designers from around the world. By featuring unique and underrepresented brands, Cove Boutique encourages discovery and supports the growth of small businesses.

To further celebrate its opening, Cove Boutique is hosting a party on July 1st from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at its location on 209 West Ohio Street in Marquette. The event will showcase new arrivals, feature a flower bouquet and plant pop-up shop by Samara Floral Co. from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., and include live acoustic music. Everyone is welcome to attend this public event.

Located at the corner of Third St. and Ohio, Cove Boutique is a prominent destination for fashion enthusiasts. The store is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Additionally, the highly anticipated website, coveboutique.co, will be launching this summer.

For more information about Cove Boutique and its offerings, please contact Jordan Mattarella at jordan.m.mattarella@gmail.com.