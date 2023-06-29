Dawn Florio: Real Estate’s Newest One – Woman Show

MARQUETTE – Dawn Florio, a highly experienced real estate professional with over a decade of expertise, is thrilled to announce her transition to a one-woman show. With an impressive background and recent acquisition of her Broker’s license, Dawn is eager to take on new challenges and provide exceptional service as an independent agent with RE/MAX 1st Realty.

Dawn’s journey in real estate began ten years ago when she obtained her realtor license. Throughout her career, she has gained invaluable experience in various roles at John DeMay Real Estate, PROEX Realty, EXP Realty, and most recently, RE/MAX. Her diverse background includes positions such as Licensed Assistant, Property Manager, Agent Recruiter, Trainer, and Transaction Coordinator, providing her with a comprehensive understanding of the industry.

During her time at RE/MAX, Dawn worked alongside another agent, expanding her knowledge and expertise. She successfully managed the residential side of the business while also gaining exposure to commercial real estate, which she intends to focus on extensively in the future.

Dedicated to continuous improvement, Dawn is working towards obtaining additional certifications, including becoming an Accredited Commercial Practitioner and earning two residential endorsements: Senior Specialist and Remodel Specialist. These achievements will further enhance her ability to serve both commercial and residential clients.

As a one-woman show, Dawn is excited to provide personalized attention, unwavering dedication, and her wealth of expertise to her valued clients. Whether buying, selling, or investing in properties, Dawn Florio Real Estate promises a seamless experience with exceptional guidance, negotiation skills, and a strong commitment to client satisfaction.

For more information, please visit Dawn Florio Real Estate’s website at StartMyNewBeginnings.com or contact Dawn Florio directly at dawn@Remax906.com or call/text (906) 360-0796