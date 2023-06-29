Niik Creative Co. Hosts Hand Built Pottery Vessels Workshop

MARQUETE – Niik Creative Co. in Marquette, MI is hosting an exciting hands-on workshop with artist Niikah Hatfield on July 6th at 4:00 p.m. Participants will learn the intricate art of clay handbuilding using various methods under Niikah’s expert guidance. The workshop offers a unique chance to explore your creativity and create stunning handbuilt vessels.

After the workshop, the finished pieces will be professionally glazed and fired by Niik Creative Co.’s skilled team. Participants can expect their artwork to be ready for pickup or shipping within 1-2 weeks.

To make the experience even more enjoyable, the workshop is BYOB (Bring Your Own Beverage). You’re encouraged to bring your favorite drinks and immerse yourself in the world of clay handbuilding in a relaxed and supportive environment.

The workshop costs $85 per person for a 2.5-hour session filled with personalized instruction. If you’re coming with a group of two or more, there’s a reduced rate of $75 per person. The registration fee covers the workshop, individual guidance, clay for one project, and professional glazing and firing. Seats are limited, so it’s best to register early to secure your spot.

If you have any questions or want to reserve your spot, visit niikcreative.com/events or email niikcreative@gmail.com. Don’t miss this amazing opportunity to unleash your creativity and learn from Niikah Hatfield.