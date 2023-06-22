New Forest Supervisor Joins Hiawatha National Forest

GLADSTONE – Gina Owens, the Eastern Regional Forester, has announced the appointment of Shannon Rische as the forest supervisor for the Hiawatha National Forest in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Shannon has been serving as the acting forest supervisor since January 2023 and has now been selected for the permanent role.

Owens expressed confidence in Shannon’s abilities, stating that she is a perfect fit for the collaborative work that lies ahead. With her extensive knowledge and experience, Shannon will continue to provide valuable leadership and dedication in her new position.

Shannon’s career with the Forest Service began as a civil engineer. She then served as the Forest Engineer on the Huron-Manistee National Forests for eight years before transitioning to a Staff Officer position on the same unit for nine years. In 2021, she accepted the Deputy Forest Supervisor position on the Superior National Forest in Duluth.

Shannon herself expressed her excitement to continue working with the employees, ecosystems, and communities of the Hiawatha National Forest. During her time as the acting forest supervisor, she was impressed by the dedication of the forest’s staff and their shared vision for their work.

Shannon holds a B.S.E. in Civil and Environmental Engineering from the University of Michigan and a B.S. in Surveying from Michigan Technological University.

She officially assumed her permanent role at the Hiawatha National Forest’s headquarters office in Gladstone, Michigan, on June 4, 2023, following her successful tenure as the acting forest supervisor.

Former Forest Supervisor Mary Moore, who served in that role from 2021 to 2023, has moved on to a new Forest Service leadership position focused on overseeing and improving the onboarding processes for new Forest Service employees.

The Hiawatha National Forest consists of five districts managed at Ranger District offices in Munising, Rapid River-Manistique, and St. Ignace-Sault Ste. Marie. For more information about the Hiawatha National Forest, you can visit their webpage at http://www.fs.usda.gov/hiawatha.

