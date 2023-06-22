Escanaba DDA adds a Pop-Up Market on Fridays

ESCANABA – Exciting news for all shoppers and vendors! The Escanaba Marketplace is launching a brand new Pop-Up Market on Friday, June 23. This open-air market provides a fantastic opportunity for vendors to showcase their products and for shoppers to enjoy a unique shopping experience.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., a variety of vendors will be present at the Pop-Up Market. You can expect to find talented photographer Michael Hall with his Black Iris Studio, the multi-media artistry of Diane Kribs-Mays, and the delicious baked goods from Lisette LaFave.

Craig Woerpel, representing the Escanaba Downtown Development Authority, expressed enthusiasm for this new venture. Starting with a small group of vendors, the goal is to create an event that will become popular among both residents and visitors to the area. Pop-up markets are temporary retail spaces that aim to introduce new products, gauge consumer interest, and raise awareness for various causes.

The main objective of the Pop-Up Market is to encourage people to come and explore the diverse range of products on display. Vendors are welcome to set up their stalls starting from 9:30 a.m., and the market officially opens its doors at 10 a.m.

Make your way to the Escanaba Marketplace located at 1501 Ludington Street to enjoy this exciting event. It’s important to note that the Pop-Up Market is an addition to the already ongoing Farmers Market in Escanaba. The Farmers Market operates on Wednesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to support local vendors, discover unique products, and enjoy a delightful shopping experience at the Pop-Up Market in Escanaba.