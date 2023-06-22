A night to remember “That 70’s Music” in the Island Showroom

HARRIS – Relive the best decade for music, featuring hits by REO Speedwagon, Fleetwood Mac, Linda Ronstadt, Paul Simon, and more. The Island Resort and Casino, in partnership with the Escanaba Radio Group, presents “That 70’s Music.” This unforgettable performance will showcase singer Mia Brown and The Nashville Hitmen band, under the music direction of Mark Oliverius. Join us for one night only on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tickets are available for just $20 and can be purchased now.

Experience the talent of artist Mia Brown, whose music combines Midwest Pop, Club Bangers, 70’s FM Rock, Jazz, and a touch of Country. Her beautiful voice and emotionally charged lyrics captivate audiences, taking them on a journey of life, love, pain, healing, and joy. Influenced by the soul-baring style of Amy Winehouse, Mia’s performance is a must-see.

Directing the sounds of the 70’s is The Nashville Hitmen, led by Mark Oliverius, a seasoned Music & Video Producer, Band Leader, Arranger, Songwriter, and Keyboard Player. With 18 years of experience as Lorrie Morgan’s Music Director, Mark has worked with renowned artists such as Pam Tillis, Mickey Gilley, Joe Diffie, Sawyer Brown, and many more. His talent extends to songwriting, with over 40 songs recorded by major label artists, including the hit “Whole Lotta Gone” by Joe Diffie.

Prepare to be transported back to the late 60’s and 70’s as That 70’s Music showcases additional iconic artists like Aerosmith, Jim Croce, Dionne Warwick, B.W. Stevenson, Jackie DeShannon, Journey, Bob Dylan, Gloria Gaynor, Elton John, Jackson Browne, and more.

Don’t miss your chance to experience That 70’s Music. Tickets are available for $20 and can be purchased by phone with a credit card at 877-ISL-SHOW or online at islandresortandcasino.com.