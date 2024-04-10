Earth Day event in Marquette

A free, family–friendly event will be held in Marquette to celebrate Earth Day.

The Marquette Area Chapter of the North Country Trail will host the gathering.

An ecologist will present on ways to care for the Earth followed by an opportunity for guests to create chalk art drawings.

After that, those who are interested can join a two mile hike to the Chocolay Bayou Nature Trail, a nature preserve provided by the Upper Peninsula Land Conservancy.

The event kicks off at the Welcome Center on US- 41 South on Earth Day, Monday, April 22, at 5 p.m.