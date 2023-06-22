Ishpeming Area Historical Society Upcoming Events

ISHPEMING – The Ishpeming Area Historical Society has some exciting upcoming events that you won’t want to miss:

“Historic Home Tour” Fundraiser: On Sunday, June 25th, from 12-4, join us for an extensive tour and behind-the-scenes look at the historic Mather Inn. Explore the back passageways, kitchen, multiple apartments, and more. Each ticket is a $10 donation, and refreshments will be provided. After the tour, head to Bethel Lutheran, located 2 blocks southeast, for a short history of the church. This event is sponsored by Nicolet Bank. For more information, visit our Facebook page or call (906) 486-8680. Big Screen Viewing of “Anatomy of a Murder”: On Thursday, June 29th, at 6:30, we will be hosting a special screening of the classic movie “Anatomy of a Murder.” This screening coincides with the anniversary of the movie’s preview and the birthday of John D. Voelker (Robert Traver), the author of the book on which the movie is based. Enter the auditorium at the Pearl Street entrance, and look for the “Auditorium” sign on the school where Third Street ends at Pearl Street. Parking lots are available on Pearl and Division Streets. Admission is free of charge, but donations will be accepted to help cover the license and venue fees.

Donations: The Ishpeming Area Historical Society is also seeking eight businesses, groups, or individuals to help underwrite the costs associated with the “Anatomy of a Murder” event. A $50 donation will be greatly appreciated and will be acknowledged as part of the program and in other ways.

Don’t miss these exciting events and the chance to support the preservation of Ishpeming’s history. For more information or to make a donation, please contact us through our Facebook page or call (906) 486-8680.

[The IAHS is always looking for new members and volunteers. If you or somebody you know is interested, contact David Aeh at the Main Street Antique Mall, 121 South Main Street, Ishpeming, Michigan 49849. Phone 906-486-8680.]