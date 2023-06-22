GINCC Hires New Executive Director

ISHPEMING – The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce (GINCC) has appointed Samantha LaJeunesse as their new Executive Director. She will be taking over from Bob Hendrickson, who is transitioning to a new role as trail administrator for the Iron Ore Heritage Trail.

LaJeunesse is already familiar with GINCC, having previously worked as the marketing and events coordinator. Her contributions, including organizing a successful GINCC Annual Dinner and launching an interactive Shop Local Holiday campaign, have been well-received. With a Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Arts, she brings a creative background to the position.

Prior to joining GINCC, LaJeunesse co-owned and operated Omer’s Golf Course, Restaurant, Bar, and Resort for seven years. She is known for her sociable nature and her love for singing along to Tina Turner songs. LaJeunesse is eager to bring fresh ideas to GINCC and hopes to expand membership while fostering a stronger and more vibrant community.

GINCC serves two cities and nine townships in the area and is committed to building great businesses, neighborhoods, and experiences in Western Marquette County. They actively seek community involvement to achieve their mission.

