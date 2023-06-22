Summer 2023 Keweenaw Waterway Cruises Aboard Ranger III

KEWEENAW – Experience the beauty of Isle Royale National Park with two exciting Keweenaw Waterway Cruises in the summer of 2023. Join us aboard the Ranger III for an unforgettable adventure.

Mark your calendars for these scheduled cruises:

Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 20

Departure is set for 12:30 pm from the Iowa National Park Visitors Center in Houghton. To ensure a smooth boarding process, please arrive by 11:45 am for check-in. The cruises will last between 2.5 to 3 hours, taking you south along the picturesque Keweenaw Waterway to the South Entry of Keweenaw Bay, before returning to Houghton.

As you embark on this scenic journey, it’s advisable to bring a light jacket to protect against any wind or chill. While there is no food service on board, you are welcome to bring your own food and nonalcoholic beverages. Throughout parts of the cruise, a knowledgeable park ranger will provide a captivating historical tour of the waterway, enriching your experience.

To ensure your spot on this popular cruise, we recommend making advance reservations. Reservation lines are open Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, and on Saturdays from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Simply call (906) 482-0984 or visit the Houghton Visitor Center to secure your tickets. The cruise prices are $36.00 for adults, $18.00 for youth (ages 1-15), and infants under one year receive a free ticket.

Gather your family and friends and embark on an enchanting afternoon surrounded by the breathtaking scenery of the Keweenaw Waterway. For more information or to make your cruise reservations, please call (906) 482-0984 or visit the Houghton Visitor Center. Prepare to create lasting memories on this remarkable journey through Isle Royale National Park.